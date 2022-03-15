Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Earlypay’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91.

About Earlypay

Earlypay Ltd provides financial solutions SME businesses in Australia. The company operates through Invoice Finance, Equipment Finance, and Other Services segments. It offers invoice factoring and discounting, and clean energy finance services, as well as business line of credit. The company also provides equipment finance services for old and new equipment, such as sale back of owned or partially owned equipment, private sales, and mid-term financing.

