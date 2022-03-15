Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Earlypay Ltd (ASX:EPY – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Earlypay’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91.
About Earlypay (Get Rating)
Read More
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Earlypay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earlypay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.