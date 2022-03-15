Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

ESTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. 603,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.40.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,352 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,377,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 183,965 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 171,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 778.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 170,676 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

