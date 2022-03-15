eBay Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of eBay in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now expects that the e-commerce company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.70.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $52.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in eBay by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $240,751,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,730,780 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $381,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,110 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,551,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $236,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,191 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.