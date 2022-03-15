Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $32.42 on Friday. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ebix by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ebix during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
