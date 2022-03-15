Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $2,093,000.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EW stock opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average of $115.63. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,860,000 after purchasing an additional 164,907 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

