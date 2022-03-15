Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $2,093,000.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
EW stock opened at $102.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average of $115.63. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,860,000 after purchasing an additional 164,907 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
