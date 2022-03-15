Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) CFO Sriram Ryali Sells 2,266 Shares of Stock

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) CFO Sriram Ryali sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $12,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $179.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.35. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.34% and a negative return on equity of 80.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

