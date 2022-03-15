Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Update

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,450,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 9,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.47. 4,639,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,237,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,639,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,775,000 after buying an additional 548,577 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $949,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

