Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,931,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 91,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after buying an additional 1,764,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

