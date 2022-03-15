Emerald Advisors LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,678,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 109,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $10,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.32 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

