Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at TD Securities

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EMP.A. CIBC increased their target price on Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.40.

EMP.A opened at C$44.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.70 billion and a PE ratio of 16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82. Empire has a 52 week low of C$36.20 and a 52 week high of C$45.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

