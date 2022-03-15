Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.61

Empyrean Energy Plc (LON:EME – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.61 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 9.65 ($0.13). Empyrean Energy shares last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.12), with a volume of 16,512,851 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.69. The company has a market capitalization of £58.00 million and a P/E ratio of -91.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41.

Get Empyrean Energy alerts:

Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of energy resource projects. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empyrean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empyrean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.