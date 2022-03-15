Endeavor Group (EDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Endeavor Group to post earnings of 0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EDR opened at 27.16 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 30.59 and a 200 day moving average price of 28.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.79.

In other news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total transaction of 754,614.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total value of 331,353.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

