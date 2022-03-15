Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target Raised to $8.50 at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EXK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.38 million, a PE ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 1.36. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

