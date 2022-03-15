Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNC) Short Interest Up 44.4% in February

Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

EDNC remained flat at $$9.86 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 119 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,070. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.78. Endurance Acquisition has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.71.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Endurance Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

