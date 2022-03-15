Enigma (ENG) Trading 23% Lower This Week

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Enigma has a market cap of $400,995.40 and $177,567.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded 23% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $95.16 or 0.00245579 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00011386 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003940 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000816 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.01004415 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

