Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Increased to C$3.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$2.20 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$3.35.

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock opened at C$2.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.99. The company has a market cap of C$451.89 million and a P/E ratio of -2.84. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$3.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,423.36.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

