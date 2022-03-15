Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.56. Envela shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 36,492 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.21.
About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)
Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.
