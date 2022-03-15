Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.56. Envela shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 36,492 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Envela alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $117.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Envela by 614.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Envela by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Envela by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela in the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Envela by 1,836.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.