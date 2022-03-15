Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Envestnet worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENV. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENV. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $71.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $85.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 299.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

