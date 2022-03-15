EOG Resources’ (EOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

EOG Resources (TSE:EOGGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$125.00 price target on the stock.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, and China.

