ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ePlus by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

PLUS stock opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.24. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

