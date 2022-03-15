Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Latham Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Latham Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SWIM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $13.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

