Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Short Interest Up 27.2% in February

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,340,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 12,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 353,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 191,634 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,277 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 101,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,559 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 314,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 69,391 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 842,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 255,677 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.02%.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

