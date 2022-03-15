Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 867,300 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the February 13th total of 667,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Eros STX Global by 109.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,176,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 1,657,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eros STX Global by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,041,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,495 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the third quarter worth $1,383,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 97.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,304 shares during the period.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

Shares of ESGC opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Eros STX Global has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.