Everest Hits Market Capitalization of $22.96 Million (ID)

Everest (ID) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Everest has a market cap of $22.96 million and $102,849.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everest has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.91 or 0.06684004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,108.33 or 0.99965262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00040138 BTC.

About Everest

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

