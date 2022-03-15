Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,829 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,125,000 after acquiring an additional 175,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,537,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,478,000 after acquiring an additional 83,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,813,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the period.

EVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NYSE EVH opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.27 and a beta of 2.06. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 6,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $148,166.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,018 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

