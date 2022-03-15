Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 22,386 Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,386 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of DHT worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $905.23 million, a P/E ratio of -66.25 and a beta of -0.36.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DHT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

