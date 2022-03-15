Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $379,000 Holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,863 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 666,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iQIYI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in iQIYI by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth $16,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.01.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.51. iQIYI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

