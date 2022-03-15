Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amedisys by 341.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Amedisys by 53.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Amedisys by 55.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth $28,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED stock opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.47. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.12 and a 52 week high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.33.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.