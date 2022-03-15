Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in eGain by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in eGain by 462.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in eGain by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in eGain by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. eGain Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.18 million, a P/E ratio of 127.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eGain Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

