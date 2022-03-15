Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25. Exelixis has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,316 shares of company stock worth $4,363,434. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Exelixis by 6.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 49.2% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,907,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,514,000 after purchasing an additional 612,104 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,556,000 after purchasing an additional 508,967 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $770,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exelixis (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.