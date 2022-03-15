Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) to report $82.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.85 billion and the highest is $92.22 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $59.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $326.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.10 billion to $355.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $314.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $294.98 billion to $364.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

XOM traded down $4.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.22. 47,913,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,032,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $326.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after acquiring an additional 898,377 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 88,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,578,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,073,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,710,000 after buying an additional 214,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

