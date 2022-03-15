Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on XOM. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,913,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,032,098. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $91.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $326.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

