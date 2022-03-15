Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the February 13th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FATP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,368. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp is based in Singapore.

