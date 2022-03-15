Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RACE. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a hold rating to a reduce rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.55.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $192.93 on Friday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $178.87 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $588,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 9.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 18.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,060,000 after purchasing an additional 195,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

