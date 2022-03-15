FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Price Target Cut to $6.00

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FG New America Acquisition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

OPFI opened at $3.23 on Friday. FG New America Acquisition has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. ( NYSE:OPFI Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

About FG New America Acquisition (Get Rating)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.