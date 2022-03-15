Financial Contrast: Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) vs. National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Thryv and National CineMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00 National CineMedia 0 0 4 0 3.00

Thryv presently has a consensus target price of $41.11, indicating a potential upside of 41.75%. National CineMedia has a consensus target price of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 125.90%. Given National CineMedia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Thryv.

Risk and Volatility

Thryv has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Thryv and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00% National CineMedia -42.50% N/A -7.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thryv and National CineMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $1.11 billion 0.89 $149.22 million $5.99 4.84 National CineMedia $114.60 million 1.76 -$65.40 million ($0.61) -4.08

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than National CineMedia. National CineMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thryv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Thryv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of National CineMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thryv beats National CineMedia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

About National CineMedia (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. National CineMedia was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

