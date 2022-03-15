Financial Management Network Inc. Acquires 5,827 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,941.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,167. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $61.43 and a 52-week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

