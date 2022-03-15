Financial Management Network Inc. Buys 372 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 108,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.55. 5,245,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553,956. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.58. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $88.83 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

