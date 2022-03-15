Financial Management Network Inc. Invests $216,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. 30,159,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,295,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

