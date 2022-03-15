Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUTY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the second quarter worth $256,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,156,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,517,000 after buying an additional 134,577 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 264,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 95,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of FUTY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 130,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,098. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86.

