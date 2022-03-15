Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 333 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $1,834,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,723,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $8.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.28. 28,521,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,004,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $308.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average is $120.02. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.