Financial Management Network Inc. Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises 1.2% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,738,000 after buying an additional 186,873 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,526,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,247,000 after purchasing an additional 250,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,266,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.88. 1,883,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,750. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.68 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.58.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

