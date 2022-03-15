Fintel (LON:FNTL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212.69 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 212.69 ($2.77). Approximately 13,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 82,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.50 ($2.65).
The firm has a market capitalization of £218.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 224.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 223.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63.
