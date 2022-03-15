Fintel (LON:FNTL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 212.69 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 212.69 ($2.77). Approximately 13,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 82,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.50 ($2.65).

The firm has a market capitalization of £218.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 224.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 223.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.63.

About Fintel (LON:FNTL)

Fintel Plc provides regulatory, business support, and software services to professional financial advisers, financial intermediaries, and product providers operating within the retail financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech.

