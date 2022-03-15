First Midwest Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 19,336 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 38,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

FTAI opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.94.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently -91.03%.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

