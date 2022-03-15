First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,838 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.56.

NYSE:DKS opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.05. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.61%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

