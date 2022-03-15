First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 114.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $330.07 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $320.62 and a one year high of $369.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

