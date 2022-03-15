First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 4,280 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 87.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

SIG stock opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day moving average of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $111.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.