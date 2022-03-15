First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 627 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KIM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.07.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

