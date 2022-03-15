First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

