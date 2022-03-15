First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Stock Position Increased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,245,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.52 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

